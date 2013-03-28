Sinopharm to raise up to $515 mln in share sale to fund expansion

HONG KONG, March 28 (Reuters) - Sinopharm Group Co Ltd , China’s biggest distributor of pharmaceutical products, said on Thursday that it was aiming to raise up to HK$4 billion ($515.3 million) by selling Hong Kong shares, to fund the expansion of its distribution and retail network.

Sinopharm, which posted a 26 percent rise in 2012 profit, said it would sell up to 165.7 million new H shares at HK$24.60 apiece, representing a 8.9 percent discount to the previous close.

