Sinopharm to raise up to $515 mln in share sale to fund expansion
#Healthcare
March 28, 2013 / 1:00 AM / in 5 years

Sinopharm to raise up to $515 mln in share sale to fund expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 28 (Reuters) - Sinopharm Group Co Ltd , China’s biggest distributor of pharmaceutical products, said on Thursday that it was aiming to raise up to HK$4 billion ($515.3 million) by selling Hong Kong shares, to fund the expansion of its distribution and retail network.

Sinopharm, which posted a 26 percent rise in 2012 profit, said it would sell up to 165.7 million new H shares at HK$24.60 apiece, representing a 8.9 percent discount to the previous close.

For full statement please clicks here

$1 = 7.7633 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
