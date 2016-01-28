FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2nd Circuit rejects fraud claims against Ernst & Young's China arm
January 28, 2016 / 10:49 PM / 2 years ago

2nd Circuit rejects fraud claims against Ernst & Young's China arm

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Missing an accounting scandal at Chinese oilfield services company SinoTech Energy does not make audit firm Ernst & Young Hua Ming liable for securities fraud, a U.S. appeals court ruled Wednesday.

In an order affirming a lower court’s dismissal of the case, a three-judge panel of the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals said investors suing the Chinese arm of Ernst & Young had not shown it ignored obvious signs of fraud or failed to check information it had a duty to monitor.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1lYkMyJ

