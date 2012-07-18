Sinotruk warns of substantial fall in first-half net profit

HONG KONG, July 18 (Reuters) - Sinotruk (Hong Kong) , a maker of heavy-duty trucks and related parts, said on Wednesday it expects a substantial drop in first-half net profit for 2012 due to a slowdown in economic and fixed-asset investment growth.

Sinotruk shares closed down 1.7 percent on Wednesday. In the first half of 2011 the company’s net profit rose 18 percent to 993.96 million yuan ($155.97 million).

