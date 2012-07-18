FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sinotruk warns of substantial fall in first-half net profit
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 18, 2012 / 8:32 AM / in 5 years

Sinotruk warns of substantial fall in first-half net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 18 (Reuters) - Sinotruk (Hong Kong) , a maker of heavy-duty trucks and related parts, said on Wednesday it expects a substantial drop in first-half net profit for 2012 due to a slowdown in economic and fixed-asset investment growth.

Sinotruk shares closed down 1.7 percent on Wednesday. In the first half of 2011 the company’s net profit rose 18 percent to 993.96 million yuan ($155.97 million).

For a statement, click here

$1 = 6.3729 Chinese yuan Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.