FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. charges Chinese wind company with stealing trade secrets
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2013 / 10:57 PM / in 4 years

U.S. charges Chinese wind company with stealing trade secrets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, June 27 (Reuters) - A Chinese wind turbine maker, Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd, was charged with stealing trade secrets from U.S. company AMSC, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.

A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin leveled theft returned an indictment leveling theft charges on Sinovel, two of its employees, and a former employee of AMSC, a Devens, Massachusetts-based company that provided wind turbine design, engineering services and power electronics and controls to Sinovel. Authorities said the theft allegedly cost AMSC $800 million.

Sinovel officials were not immediately available for comment.

In a statement, AMSC called on President Barack Obama’s administration and Congress to re-evaluate the U.S. trade relationship with China.

“These criminal acts have led to significant financial harm to AMSC, its employees and their families as well as its shareholders. Over the past two years, more than 500 staff members worldwide have lost their jobs following Sinovel’s egregious and unlawful behavior,” AMSC Chief Executive Daniel McGahn said.

Sinovel was once AMSC’s biggest customer, accounting for about 80 percent of its sales.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.