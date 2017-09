Nov 5 (Reuters) - SinterCast AB :

* Q3 revenue 13.4 million Swedish crowns versus 14.0 million crowns

* Q3 operating profit 3.1 million crowns versus 2.3 million crowns

* Record series production 1.95 million crowns engine equivalents in September

* Estimates that the current series production programmes have the potential to provide about 2.5 million Engine Equivalents at mature volume