FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sintez sues RWE for 675 mln euros in German court
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 18, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 5 years ago

Sintez sues RWE for 675 mln euros in German court

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 18 (Reuters) - Russian energy firm Sintez Group has filed a fresh lawsuit against German utility RWE and its outgoing Chief Executive Juergen Grossmann, seeking 675 million euros ($857.8 million) in damages, a German court said.

A spokesman for the regional court in the western German city of Essen said on Friday the suit was filed by Rustenburg Co. Ltd - a subsidiary of Sintez - and declined to comment on its contents.

According to German media, Sintez is making a new push to claim damages from RWE for the German company’s decision in 2008 t o drop a plan to buy Russian electricity generator TGK-2 jointly with Sintez.

After RWE dropped out, Sintez filed a claim for $1.41 billion with the London Court of International Arbitration, but a person familiar with the matter told Reuters the court had dismissed the case.

Sintez confirmed it has filed a suit against RWE in Essen but declined to comment on its contents.

“We are confident that we can protect our rights in the German court,” the company said in comments e-mailed to Reuters.

RWE declined to comment.

German weekly WirtschaftsWoche said Russian tycoon Leonid Lebedev, who controls Sintez, took up large loans at Sberbank and other lenders to finance the $800-million deal.

$1 = 0.7869 euros Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Tom Käckenhoff and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Hulmes

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.