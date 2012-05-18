Sintez sues RWE for 675 mln euros in German court

FRANKFURT, May 18 (Reuters) - Russian energy firm Sintez Group has filed a fresh lawsuit against German utility RWE and its outgoing Chief Executive Juergen Grossmann, seeking 675 million euros ($857.8 million) in damages, a German court said.

A spokesman for the regional court in the western German city of Essen said on Friday the suit was filed by Rustenburg Co. Ltd - a subsidiary of Sintez - and declined to comment on its contents.

According to German media, Sintez is making a new push to claim damages from RWE for the German company’s decision in 2008 t o drop a plan to buy Russian electricity generator TGK-2 jointly with Sintez.

After RWE dropped out, Sintez filed a claim for $1.41 billion with the London Court of International Arbitration, but a person familiar with the matter told Reuters the court had dismissed the case.

Sintez confirmed it has filed a suit against RWE in Essen but declined to comment on its contents.

“We are confident that we can protect our rights in the German court,” the company said in comments e-mailed to Reuters.

RWE declined to comment.

German weekly WirtschaftsWoche said Russian tycoon Leonid Lebedev, who controls Sintez, took up large loans at Sberbank and other lenders to finance the $800-million deal.