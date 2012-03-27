FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sioen ups dividend while profits fall
March 27, 2012 / 5:31 AM / 6 years ago

Sioen ups dividend while profits fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 27 (Reuters) - Belgian speciality textile group Sioen Industries posted a slightly lower net profit for 2011 but said it would up its dividend as it was confident about the new year.

Sioen said its margins were impacted by volatile raw materials prices, causing the net result from continuing operations to fall 2.8 percent to 13.42 million euros ($17.88 million).

The group said it aimed to pay a dividend of 0.27 euros per share, up from 0.25 in 2010. ($1=0.7504 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Mike Nesbit)

