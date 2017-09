Sept 19 (Reuters) - Siparex Croissance SCA :

* Says H1 net income is 1.4 million euros versus 1.6 million euros last year

* Says net asset value at June 30 is 29.20 euros per share, up 1% compared to value at Dec. 31, 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)