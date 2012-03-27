UPDATE 1-Sirius XM Radio files complaint against SoundExchange, others

March 27 (Reuters) - Satellite radio operator Sirius XM Radio said it has filed a complaint against SoundExchange Inc and a recording industry association for interfering in its efforts to secure copyrights critical to its business.

Sirius said the conduct of SoundExchange -- appointed by the Copyright Royalty Board to collect and distribute statutory performance royalties -- and the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) violated federal antitrust law and the New York state law.

The company said it sought injunctive relief to stop SoundExchange and A2IM from impeding its efforts to get licenses directly from record companies instead of relying on negotiations by SoundExchange or on regulatory rate-making proceedings.

Sirius, which has signed nearly 80 direct licenses to date, said it is now forced to deal exclusively with SoundExchange to acquire statutory licenses at higher prices than it otherwise would have obtained through direct licensing with individual record labels.