FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Liberty looks to take control of Sirius
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 1:05 PM / in 5 years

Liberty looks to take control of Sirius

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - John Malone’s Liberty Media Corp filed a petition with U.S. regulators seeking to take control of Sirius XM Radio Inc.

Liberty said on Thursday in a regulatory filing that it asked the Federal Communications Commission to reconsider a May 4 refusal of Liberty’s previous application to take control of the satellite radio company.

Liberty had 30 days to file to appeal the decision. Earlier this month Liberty raised its stake in Sirius to 46.2 percent from 40 percent as it bought another 60.35 million shares.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.