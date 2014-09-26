FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 26, 2014 / 8:32 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Sirius Minerals appoints Rachel Rhodes as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Potash miner Sirius Minerals Plc said it appointed Rachel Rhodes as chief financial officer, commencing Oct. 6.

Rhodes has earlier worked with Anglo American Plc, and most recently with London Mining Plc where she served as chief financial officer and a director for five years.

A member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, Rhodes has over 15 years of experience in the mining sector. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)

