REFILE-UPDATE 1-Uncertainty over York project weighs on Sirius Minerals

(Corrects spelling of “uncertainty” in headline)

July 16 (Reuters) - Uncertainty over the approval process for Sirius Minerals Plc’s flagship polyhalite project in North Yorkshire sent the company’s stock tumbling as much as 21 percent.

The potash miner’s shares were the biggest percentage loser on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday with more than 18 million shares changing hands by 0855 GMT.

“People are really looking forward to get that planning permission and any kind of news, which makes things further in doubt about the timing, is going to put pressure on the stock,” VSA Capital analyst Paul Renken told Reuters.

Sirius, whose ambitious project to mine polyhalite, a form of potash, sits beneath the North York Moors National Park in North Yorkshire, said on Tuesday that there was a compelling case for the project to receive an approval.

In a possible setback for the project, a report - commissioned by the national park and produced by consultants AMEC - said Sirius had overstated some requirements for the minehead to be built within the park.

Sirius, whose market capitalisation of about 370 million pounds ($558.87 million) is dwarfed by the $1.7 billion project, said it disagreed with large parts of the report and was currently preparing a detailed response on its concerns.

The company expects a planning committee report from the park later this week, while a decision on approval for the project will be made on July 29. ($1 = 0.6621 British pounds) (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)