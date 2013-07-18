FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sirius Minerals seeks deferral of national park decision on York project
#Basic Materials
July 18, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

Sirius Minerals seeks deferral of national park decision on York project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - British potash miner Sirius Minerals said it has requested the North York Moors National Park Authority to defer the determination of its mining application.

Sirius, whose ambitious project to mine polyhalite - a form of potash, sits beneath the national park in North Yorkshire, said the deferral was likely to extend the project timeframe.

The company said it was seeking the deferral to allow it time to address issues relating to European habitat legislation and deal with questions on environmental assessments.

A planning committee report from the park was expected on Thursday evening. A decision on the company’s application was expected on July 29.

The national park was not immediately available for comment.

