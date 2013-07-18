UPDATE 4-Sirius gets extension from park on York potash application

(Adds comment from park’s planning director)

By Karen Rebelo

July 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s Sirius Minerals has been given more time to convince the North York Moors National Park Authority that its proposal to mine potash in the park will not cause any serious environmental damage.

A planning committee report from the park was to have been published late on Thursday, and the park’s decision on the company’s application was expected on July 29.

The company said earlier in the day that it had sought more time to address issues relating to European habitat legislation and deal with questions on environmental assessments.

"North York Moors National Park Authority has today agreed reluctantly to defer for a third time consideration of York Potash's planning application," the park said in a statement on its website. (r.reuters.com/hyf79t)

No new time has been set for the park authorities to make a decision.

Chris France, the park’s planning director, told Reuters there was no fixed timeframe for the company to address questions such as how water quality would be monitored.

“....It’s going to be several months before a situation where they can submit the required information, and I won’t be surprised we are into 2014,” France said.

Approval by the park is one of many hurdles facing the project, which critics say could harm the region’s ecosystem and tourism industry but whose supporters say could provide badly needed jobs.

Sirius wants to mine polyhalite, a form of potash used in fertilizers. The company, which had expected production to begin in late 2016 with initial production of 5 million tonnes per year, has signed a number of supply agreements.

In a possible setback for the project, an external research agency appointed by the park published a report earlier this week that said Sirius had overstated constraints for the minehead to be built within the park.

Sirius Minerals’ shares were up 2.3 percent at 21.89 pence at 1245 GMT. The stock fell as much as 20 percent earlier in the day after the company said it was seeking a deferral. (Editing by Supriya Kurane and Ted Kerr)