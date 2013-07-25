FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sirius Minerals to meet park, planning authorities on July 29
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 25, 2013 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

Sirius Minerals to meet park, planning authorities on July 29

Karen Rebelo

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Authorities at the North York Moors National Park, where Sirius Minerals Plc plans to mine potash, said the company would meet planning authorities on Monday to discuss the $1.7 billion project.

“There’s a bigger meeting on the 29th. That’s to co-ordinate between the determining bodies and to better understand the issues which affect the internationally protected sites,” Andy Wilson, chief executive of the North York Moors National Park, told Reuters after a preliminary meeting with the company.

Sirius shares rose as much as 14 percent, fuelled by speculation among retail investors on bulletin boards that there could be a positive outcome to Monday’s meeting, making the stock one of the top percentage gainers on the London Stock Exchange.

Approval by the park in North Yorkshire is one of many hurdles facing the company’s ambitious project to mine polyhalite - a form of potash. While critics say the project could harm the region’s ecosystem and tourism industry, supporters say it could provide badly needed jobs.

The stock lost a third of its value last week after a report by the park’s consultants said Sirius had overstated the difficulties of building the minehead outside the park.

The company got an extension from the park on the approval process late last week.

Shares in the potash development company were up 8.8 percent at 21.30 pence at 1327 GMT.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.