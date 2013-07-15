Report criticises Sirius Minerals plan to mine potash in UK park

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Sirius Minerals’ plan to build a potash mine in an English national park overstates the need to put the minehead within its borders, a report said in a setback for the scheme before a planning decision this month.

London listed Sirius says that, if granted permission to proceed, the mine could create 1,000 jobs in a region with low employment and pay 300 million pounds ($454 million) in tax a year but conservationists are eager to avoid damage to the park.

The North York Moors National Park Authority’s decision on the scheme will be made on July 29.

The report, commissioned by the park and produced by consultants AMEC, said geological constraints meaning the minehead had to be built within the national park had been “overstated” by Sirius Minerals.

This could be crucial, as permission for major projects to go ahead within British national parks depends on convincing park authorities they could not be built in another location.

It is “not possible for AMEC to conclude on the basis of the evidence currently available that access to the York Potash polyhalite resource cannot be made from outside the National Park,” the report, issued on Sunday, said.

Sirius Minerals said in a statement on Monday the negative statements were “inconsistent” with the previous removal of objections from the Environment Agency, which protects Britain’s water, and the lack of objections from the Highways Authority.

The AMEC report said the construction of the minehead, designed to be largely sunk into the ground, “would potentially lead to significant adverse effects across a range of environmental topics”.