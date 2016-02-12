FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sirius XM Canada Holdings says approached for potential deal
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2016 / 2:52 PM / 2 years ago

Sirius XM Canada Holdings says approached for potential deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Satellite radio provider Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc, the parent of Sirius XM Canada Inc, said it had been approached for a potential deal.

The news comes a day after the Globe and Mail newspaper reported that the company’s owners were planning to take it private in a deal that could value the company at about C$750 million ($538 million).

Sirius XM Canada Holdings, an affiliate of Sirius XM Holdings Inc, said on Friday it had not received a binding proposal and it was in early-stage talks. ($1 = C$1.39) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.