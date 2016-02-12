Sirius XM Canada Holdings says approached for potential deal

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Satellite radio provider Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc, the parent of Sirius XM Canada Inc, said it had been approached for a potential deal.

The news comes a day after the Globe and Mail newspaper reported that the company’s owners were planning to take it private in a deal that could value the company at about C$750 million ($538 million).

Sirius XM Canada Holdings, an affiliate of Sirius XM Holdings Inc, said on Friday it had not received a binding proposal and it was in early-stage talks. ($1 = C$1.39) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)