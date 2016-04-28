Sirius XM's revenue rises 11 pct on subscriber gains

April 28 (Reuters) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly revenue as strong U.S. auto sales drove an increase in paying subscribers for its satellite radio service.

The net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $171.3 million, or 3 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $105.7 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased to $1.2 billion from $1.08 billion.

Sirius XM said it added 1.6 million net new subscribers in the latest quarter. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)