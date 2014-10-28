Sirius XM revenue rises 9.9 pct on U.S. auto sales

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Satellite radio service Sirius XM Holdings Inc reported a 9.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue and net income more than doubled as strong U.S. auto sales drove a jump in paying subscribers.

Buyers of new cars fitted with Sirius receivers typically get free access for a few months, but then must pay to keep the service.

Net income more than doubled to $136.2 million, or 2 cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $62.89 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.06 billion from $961.5 million. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Tresa Sherin Morera)