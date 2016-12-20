By Andrew Chung
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK New York's top court handed Sirius XM
Holdings Inc a major victory on Tuesday in a closely
watched copyright battle with the founders of the 1960s' band
The Turtles, a decision that will reduce a settlement both sides
reached just weeks ago.
In a 4-2 ruling, the New York Court of Appeals agreed with
Sirius that New York common law does not protect the public
performance of songs made before 1972. Sirius had been playing
the oldies without paying royalties.
Copyright "prevents copying of a work," the court said,
"but does not prevent someone from using a copy, once it has
been lawfully procured, in any other way the purchaser sees
fit."
The case is one of a handful challenging New York-based
Sirius and Pandora Media Inc over their playing of songs
recorded before Feb. 15, 1972. Though such songs are not covered
by federal copyright law, some recording artists and labels have
won rulings entitling them to copyright protection under
individual state laws.
Record sales have long been falling industrywide, forcing
artists and labels to depend more on online or satellite
services to make money.
In September 2014, Sirius was found liable to Flo & Eddie, a
company controlled by founding Turtles members Howard Kaylan and
Mark Volman, under California law. Flo & Eddie also sued Sirius
in New York and Florida.
Last month, Sirius settled with Flo & Eddie and other owners
of pre-1972 songs that Sirius has played since August 2009. The
settlement needs approval by a federal judge in Los Angeles.
Sirius agreed to pay up to $99 million, depending on the
outcome of appeals between the parties in New York, California
and Florida.
The New York victory means Sirius does not have to make a $5
million bonus payment for past royalties and can cut the
licensing rate for the next 10 years by 2 percent, according to
court documents.
If Sirius wins in the other states, the licensing rate would
be further reduced to zero, said Sirius' attorney Daniel
Petrocelli.
"We are thrilled with the decision because it restores the
law to where it has been for decades, and where it should
remain," he said in an interview.
Henry Gradstein, a lawyer for Kaylan and Volman, in a
statement said that because the laws over oldies are state
specific, "the good fight to protect artists' rights rages on."
The case is Flo & Eddie Inc v. Sirius XM Radio, Inc, New
York Court of Appeals, No. 172.