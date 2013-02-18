FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sirius Minerals signs marketing deal with Keytrade, shares rise
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
February 18, 2013 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

Sirius Minerals signs marketing deal with Keytrade, shares rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Potash development company Sirius Minerals Plc said it signed a marketing agreement with fertilizer trader Keytrade AG, sending its shares up as much as 13 percent.

Switzerland-based Keytrade will market up to 1.75 million tonnes per annum of polyhalite produced at Sirius’ flagship York potash project.

“We see the deal positively impacting the project financing, with a well-respected global fertiliser marketing group now aiding the product story,” Liberum Capital analyst Ash Lazenby said.

Production at the York project is scheduled to begin late 2016, with a first phase output target of 5 million tonnes per annum, Sirius said.

Sirius’ shares were up 7 percent at 24.4 pence at 1122 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.