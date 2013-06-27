FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sirius Minerals signs offtake deal with China's TCT
June 27, 2013 / 6:31 AM / 4 years ago

Sirius Minerals signs offtake deal with China's TCT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Sirius Minerals Plc said it entered into an offtake agreement under which it would sell 1 million tonnes of polyhalite per year to China’s Yunnan TCT Yong-Zhe Co Ltd for 10 years, starting 2017.

Sirius Minerals did not disclose the offtake agreement’s initial price terms, but said there was a fixed price per tonne for the first three years, with a re-negotiation of pricing after that.

The agreement contains conditions that include collaboration on testing and results from crop trials of polyhalite in Yunnan, as well as Chinese government approvals, Sirius Minerals said.

Production at Sirius Minerals’ flagship York project is scheduled to begin late 2016, with a first phase output target of 5 million tonnes per annum.

