Sirius XM names Liberty Media CEO as its chairman

April 10 (Reuters) - Sirius XM Radio Inc named Gregory Maffei, chief executive of Liberty Media Corp, as chairman.

Maffei replaced Eddy Hartenstein, who would serve as lead independent director, Sirius said in a proxy statement. ()

Liberty Media became Sirius XM’s majority owner in January after regulators gave it the green light to take control of the satellite radio operator, ending a prolonged battle for control that led to the departure of the previous CEO Mel Karmazin late last year.

Discovery Communications Inc CEO David Zaslav and Evan Malone, son of Liberty Media chairman John Malone, would join Sirius’ board.

The directors would be elected in a shareholder meeting on May 21.