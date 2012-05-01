FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Sirius XM posts profit, revenue rise for Q1
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2012 / 11:20 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Sirius XM posts profit, revenue rise for Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Liana B. Baker

May 1 (Reuters) - Satellite radio provider Sirius XM Radio Inc posted a profit and higher revenue for the first quarter on Tuesday, boosted by an increase in subscriber prices at the beginning of the year.

The company added 404,596 subscribers, ending the quarter with an all time-high 22.3 million paying users.

The New York-based company, which has radios on the dashboards of 67 percent of new cars in the United States, reported net income of $107.7 million, or 2 cents a share, compared with net income of $78.1 million, or 1 cent a share, a year ago.

The company, which competes with free Internet radio services such as Pandora Media Inc, reported revenue of $804.7 million, against estimates of $803.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue a year before was $622.4 million.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.