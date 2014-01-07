FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sirius XM reports strong subscriber additions
#Market News
January 7, 2014 / 9:57 PM / 4 years ago

Sirius XM reports strong subscriber additions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc said it added 1.66 million subscribers in 2013 to its satellite radio service that is popular in cars, exceeding its forecast of 1.6 million sign-ups.

The company, which stood by its 2014 revenue forecast of more than $4 billion, said it expects net subscriber additions of 1.25 million in the year.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $4.15 billion in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

New York-based Sirius XM, controlled by John Malone’s Liberty Media Corp, said it ended 2013 with 25.66 million subscribers, of which 21 million were paid subscribers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
