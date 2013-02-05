CORRECTED-Sirius XM's profit rises in fourth quarter

(Corrects second paragraph to say fourth quarter, not third quarter)

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Satellite radio provider Sirius XM Radio Inc posted on Tuesday higher quarterly revenue and sales for the fourth quarter, as it added subscribers.

Net income rose to $156.2 million, or 2 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $71.3 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

The New York-based company said total revenue rose 14 percent to $892.4 million.

Analysts had expected revenue of $898.65 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sirius XM previously said it had added 2 million subscribers in 2012, bringing its total subscriber base to 23.9 million. (Reporting By Liana B. Baker; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)