CORRECTED-Sirius XM's profit rises in fourth quarter
#Market News
February 5, 2013 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Sirius XM's profit rises in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second paragraph to say fourth quarter, not third quarter)

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Satellite radio provider Sirius XM Radio Inc posted on Tuesday higher quarterly revenue and sales for the fourth quarter, as it added subscribers.

Net income rose to $156.2 million, or 2 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $71.3 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

The New York-based company said total revenue rose 14 percent to $892.4 million.

Analysts had expected revenue of $898.65 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sirius XM previously said it had added 2 million subscribers in 2012, bringing its total subscriber base to 23.9 million. (Reporting By Liana B. Baker; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

