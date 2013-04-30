CORRECTED-Sirius XM posts higher results, names Meyer permanent CEO

(Corrects “fourth quarter” to “first quarter” in third sentence)

By Liana B. Baker

April 30 (Reuters) - Satellite radio provider Sirius XM Radio Inc posted on Tuesday higher results for the first quarter, and appointed Jim Meyer to be its permanent chief executive.

Meyer had been interim CEO since December.

Net income rose to $123.6 million, or 2 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with $107.7 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

The New York-based company said total revenue rose 12 percent to $897.4 million. Analysts were expecting revenue of $905.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.