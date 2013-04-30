FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Sirius XM posts higher results, names Meyer permanent CEO
April 30, 2013 / 11:16 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Sirius XM posts higher results, names Meyer permanent CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects “fourth quarter” to “first quarter” in third sentence)

By Liana B. Baker

April 30 (Reuters) - Satellite radio provider Sirius XM Radio Inc posted on Tuesday higher results for the first quarter, and appointed Jim Meyer to be its permanent chief executive.

Meyer had been interim CEO since December.

Net income rose to $123.6 million, or 2 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with $107.7 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

The New York-based company said total revenue rose 12 percent to $897.4 million. Analysts were expecting revenue of $905.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
