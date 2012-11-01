FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sirius XM revenue beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2012 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

Sirius XM revenue beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Satellite radio company Sirius XM Radio Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue as sales to subscribers jumped 15 percent.

Net income fell to $74.5 million, or 1 cent per share, in the third quarter, from $104.2 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

The New York-based company, which competes with free Internet radio services such as Pandora Media Inc, said total revenue rose 14 percent to $867.4 million.

Analysts expected revenue of $865.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sirius last month said it added 446,00 net subscribers in the third quarter and raised its full-year forecast to 1.8 million net additions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.