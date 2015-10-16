FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bulgarian IT developer Sirma Group says IPO successful
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 16, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

Bulgarian IT developer Sirma Group says IPO successful

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s leading IT developer Sirma Group expects to raise 11.5 million levs ($6.67 million) after 60 percent of its initial public offer was subscribed to, the lead manager of the issue Elana Trading said on Friday.

Sirma, which plans to raise up to 26.4 million levs, in the Bulgaria’s biggest offering since 2008 has received offers for more than 9.5 million new shares, which it will now sell at the lower range of its price guidance of 1.2 levs per share.

Sirma’s IPO is the first on the Bulgarian stock exchange in almost two years, with the European Union’s poorest country grappling with sluggish economic growth since the 2009 global financial crisis.

Trade in Sirma shares is planned to start on Dec 16 at the Sofia bourse. ($1 = 1.7241 leva) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.