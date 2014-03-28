Relocation services provider Sirva files for IPO of up to $175 mln

March 28 (Reuters) - Sirva Inc, which provides relocation services, filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $175 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois-based company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co and J.P. Morgan were the lead underwriters for the offering.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price. (r.reuters.com/zup97v)

The company did not specify the exchange it intends to list its common stock on or the symbol.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)