FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Relocation services provider Sirva files for IPO of up to $175 mln
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

Relocation services provider Sirva files for IPO of up to $175 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Sirva Inc, which provides relocation services, filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $175 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois-based company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co and J.P. Morgan were the lead underwriters for the offering.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price. (r.reuters.com/zup97v)

The company did not specify the exchange it intends to list its common stock on or the symbol.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.