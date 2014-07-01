FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Sisal sets IPO price range at 6.3-7.7 euros/shr
July 1, 2014 / 6:36 PM / 3 years ago

Italy's Sisal sets IPO price range at 6.3-7.7 euros/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 1 (Reuters) - Italian gaming group Sisal said on Tuesday it had would offer up to 77.5 million ordinary shares in its initial public offering at a price of 6.3 euros to 7.7 euros per share.

The offer, which will include a share issue, would amount to 59.16 percent of the company’s capital, or 68.03 percent should the greenshoe option be fully exercised, it said in a statement.

Before the share issue, the price range would value the company at 645-790 million euros ($880 million-$1.08 billion), it added. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Keiron Henderson)

