Sisal Group asks for admission to Italian bourse

MILAN, May 27 (Reuters) - Gaming company Sisal Group has filed a request with the Italian stock exchange to list and trade its shares on Milan’s main bourse, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Deutsche Bank and UBS will act as joint global coordinators and bookrunners.

Banca IMI and UniCredit Corporate and Investment Banking will serve as joint bookrunners, with UniCredit also acting as lead manager in the public offering and Banca IMI also taking on the role of sponsor. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)