Israel's SiSense raises $30 mln in new financing
June 12, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

Israel's SiSense raises $30 mln in new financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, June 12 (Reuters) - Business intelligence software provider SiSense said on Thursday it raised $30 million in new financing led by venture capital firm DFJ Growth.

Existing investors Battery Ventures, Genesis Partners and Opus Capital also participated in the financing.

The latest round of funding will enable SiSense to expand its team and increase its global footprint, the Israel-based firm said in a statement.

“SiSense allows business users to take advantage of big data and make sense of it instantaneously,” said Randy Glein, DFJ Growth managing director.

SiSense Chief Executive Amit Bendov told Reuters last month he expects sales to triple in 2014, boosted by soaring demand from small- and medium-sized businesses seeking to analyse growing amounts of data. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

