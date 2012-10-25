FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's MTS to buy stake in parent Sistema's bank
October 25, 2012 / 2:46 PM / 5 years ago

Russia's MTS to buy stake in parent Sistema's bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Russian services conglomerate Sistema said its mobile unit MTS would acquire a one-quarter stake in Sistema’s MTS-Bank for up to 5.09 billion roubles ($162.51 million).

Under the terms of an indicative offer, signed on Thursday, MTS would acquire up to 25.095 percent of shares in MTS Bank through an additional share issue by MTS Bank, Sistema said in a statement.

“The acquisition of a stake in MTS Bank by MTS will unlock synergies between financial and mobile services,” said Mikhail Shamolin, the chief executive officer of Sistema.

The proceeds from the transaction will be added to MTS Bank’s charter capital. As a result of the deal, Sistema’s direct stake in MTS Bank will be 65.3 percent.

