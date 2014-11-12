FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's Sistema says not to appeal against Bashneft court ruling
November 12, 2014 / 5:06 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Russia's Sistema says not to appeal against Bashneft court ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Aktsionernaya Finansovaya Korporatsiya Sistema OAO

* Sistema has decided not to appeal decision of Arbitrazh court of city of Moscow dated November 7th

* The court had ruled that shares of JSOC Bashneft owned by Sistema and Sistema-invest should be returned to Russian federation

* Without delay will focus on filing claims for recovery of damages from counterparties and/or their legal successors that sold Bashneft shares to Sistema and Sistema-invest Source text for Eikon: reut.rs/11i4yHj Further company coverage:

