MOSCOW, April 25 (Reuters) - Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema said on Wednesday its board has recommended a 2011 dividend of 0.28 roubles ($0.01) per ordinary share, up from 0.26 roubles paid for 2010.

The total amount of dividend payout was set at 2.7 billion roubles ($92 million), Sistema said in a statement.