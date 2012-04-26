Russia's Sistema says Q4 profit dropped 40 percent

MOSCOW, April 26 (Reuters) - Sistema, one of Russia’s largest conglomerates with assets ranging from oil to telecoms, said its net profit dropped to $261.4 million in the fourth quarter of last year, excluding one off items, compared to $447.3 million in Q4 2010.

The company, which counts Russia’s biggest mobile phone group MTS as part of its empire, said Operating Income Before Depreciation and Amortisation (OIBDA) before one-offs rose 24 percent to $2.1 billion on a margin of 25.3 percent.

Fourth quarter revenue climbed 15.3 percent to $8.4 billion.