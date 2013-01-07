FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 7, 2013 / 2:26 PM / 5 years ago

India Supreme Court to hear Sistema appeal on Jan 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - An appeal by Russian conglomerate Sistema’s Indian mobile phone unit challenging a Supreme Court order last year to revoke its cellular permits awarded in a scandal-tainted sale is due to come up for hearing on Thursday, the court’s website showed.

Sistema Shyam TeleServices Ltd, which will have to shut down by Jan. 18 its services in all but one of India’s 22 telecommunications zones as a result of the court order, had last year filed a “curative” petition after the court dismissed its plea seeking review of the order.

Indian laws allow a “curative” petition, or further appeal, even after a review plea is dismissed. This petition is heard by three top Supreme Court judges.

For a related story on India’s airwaves auction, see (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)

