FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sistema asks India to settle telecom dispute in 6 mths
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 28, 2012 / 11:40 AM / 6 years ago

Sistema asks India to settle telecom dispute in 6 mths

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russian conglomerate Sistema said it has sent a notice to the Indian government requesting it to settle within six months a dispute related to the cancellation of 21 telecoms licences held by the company’s joint venture in the country.

Sistema said in a statement it reserves the right to begin proceedings against India in an international tribunal if the dispute is not settled “in an amicable way” by Aug. 28.

India’s Supreme Court earlier this month ordered all 122 licences awarded under a scandal-tainted 2008 sale be revoked in four months.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.