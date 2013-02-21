FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sistema India phone unit shutting ops in 10 zones
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 21, 2013 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

Sistema India phone unit shutting ops in 10 zones

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian conglomerate Sistema’s Indian mobile phone unit said on Thursday it will shut services in 10 telecommunications zones, but is preparing to bid in the airwave auctions due next month.

All but one of 22 zonal permits held by Sistema Shyam TeleServices were ordered to be revoked by India’s Supreme Court last year. The company is required to win back airwaves in those zones to continue services.

Sistema Shyam did not specify the number zones it would bid for.

“...the uncertainties resulting from such cancellation has compelled the company to conserve its resources,” it said in a statement, adding it is beginning to inform customers in 10 zones to shift to other carriers.

Less than 15 percent of its more than 14 million customers are from the 10 zones, it said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.