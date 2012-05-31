FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Sistema plans buyback after earnings soar
May 31, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Sistema plans buyback after earnings soar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 net income up 291.8 pct y/y to $380.9 mln

* Revenues rise 9.3 pct to $7.92 billion

* OIBDA grows 17.2 pct to $2.02 bln

* Board approves $300 mln share buyback

* Shares jump 3.37 pct

MOSCOW, May 31 (Reuters) - Russian holding company Sistema approved a $300 million share buyback programme to support its stock after its first-quarter net profit almost quadrupled, boosted by its core telecoms and oil assets.

Sistema, which counts Russia’s top mobile phone operator MTS and mid-sized oil company Bashneft among its assets, said on Thursday that net profit attributable to Sistema jumped 291.8 percent, year-on-year, to $380.9 million.

“Our improved performance year-on-year was largely driven by the core assets portfolio, where higher quality of the subscriber base, increased data consumption and optimised costs contributed to a 10 percent OIBDA increase at MTS, while higher oil prices and a one-off gain from previous provisions increased Bashneft’s revenue and OIBDA,” said the CEO Mikhail Shamolin.

The result was also boosted by a $146 million foreign exchange gain and narrower losses at Sistema’s Indian mobile unit SSTL.

Sistema’s revenues increased by 9.3 percent to $7.92 billion, helped mainly by Bashneft.

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) rose 17.2 percent to $2.02 billion, for an OIBDA margin of 25.5 percent - up from 23.8 percent the year earlier.

“Taking into account the strength of our position, the Board of Sistema has approved measures necessary for a buyback programme of $300 million ... We believe Sistema`s shares offer one of the best value opportunities in the market,” Shamolin said in the statement.

The company’s Moscow-listed shares were up 3.37 percent by 0855 GMT, outperforming broad index, but it is still trading with a discount to its sum-of-the-parts valuation.

Sistema also spans technology, banking, retail, agriculture and healthcare.

