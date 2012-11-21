FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Sistema Q3 net profit up 67 pct
November 21, 2012 / 8:20 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Sistema Q3 net profit up 67 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema reported on Wednesday a net profit of $532.2 million for the third quarter, up 67 percent from a year ago.

Net income, excluding an impairment charge related to Sistema’s Indian operations, doubled year-on-year to $653.2 million, Sistema said in a statement.

The company, whose biggest assets are Russia’s top mobile phone operator MTS and mid-sized oil producer Bashneft , also said revenues rose 1 percent to $8.8 billion, impacted by a weaker rouble - its main operating currency - against the dollar.

Underlying revenues were up 11.3 percent in rouble terms.

Sistema also said it would recommend a substantial increase in dividend payout from its 2012 profits.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
