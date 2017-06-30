BRIEF-H.I.G. Whitehorse completes investment of EUR 85 mln in notes issued by Savio Group
* Completed, alongside Tikehau Capital, an investment of EUR 85 million in notes issued by Savio Group Source text for Eikon:
MOSCOW, June 30 Russian business conglomerate Sistema does not see any point in selling its assets because of a legal dispute with oil producer Rosneft , RIA news agency quoted Sistema's chief executive as saying on Friday.
The company, majority owned by businessman Vladimir Evtushenkov, filed a court appeal earlier on Friday against a $3 billion asset freeze injunction issued at Rosneft's request.
June 30 Wells Fargo Asset Management named Jonathan Hobbs as head of U.S. portfolio solutions and Kevin Kneafsey as a senior investment strategist with the multi-asset client solutions group.