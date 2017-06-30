MOSCOW, June 30 Russian business conglomerate Sistema does not see any point in selling its assets because of a legal dispute with oil producer Rosneft , RIA news agency quoted Sistema's chief executive as saying on Friday.

The company, majority owned by businessman Vladimir Evtushenkov, filed a court appeal earlier on Friday against a $3 billion asset freeze injunction issued at Rosneft's request.

