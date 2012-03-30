FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Sistema ups capital at India telecoms unit
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 30, 2012 / 4:11 PM / in 6 years

Russia's Sistema ups capital at India telecoms unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 30 (Reuters) - Russian conglomerate Sistema said on Friday that its Indian affiliate Shyam TeleServices unit has won shareholder approval to increase its authorised capital to 120 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) from 60 billion rupees by issuing non-convertible redeemable preference shares.

Sistema owns 56.68 percent of the mobile phone carrier, which is ranked ninth in India’s 15-player mobile phone market. India’s Shyam Group and the Russian government are the other key shareholders.

No change in the equity structure of Shyam TeleServices is expected as a result of the move, and the company said that the proceeds from any issuance would be used for general corporate purposes.

The conglomerate said last month that it had asked India to settle within six months the dispute over a court order revoking 21 telecoms licences held by Shyam, and said it reserves the right to approach an international tribunal.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.