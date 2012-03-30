Russia's Sistema ups capital at India telecoms unit

MOSCOW, March 30 (Reuters) - Russian conglomerate Sistema said on Friday that its Indian affiliate Shyam TeleServices unit has won shareholder approval to increase its authorised capital to 120 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) from 60 billion rupees by issuing non-convertible redeemable preference shares.

Sistema owns 56.68 percent of the mobile phone carrier, which is ranked ninth in India’s 15-player mobile phone market. India’s Shyam Group and the Russian government are the other key shareholders.

No change in the equity structure of Shyam TeleServices is expected as a result of the move, and the company said that the proceeds from any issuance would be used for general corporate purposes.

The conglomerate said last month that it had asked India to settle within six months the dispute over a court order revoking 21 telecoms licences held by Shyam, and said it reserves the right to approach an international tribunal.