UPDATE 1-Sistema may raise more than $1 bln for potential deals

MOSCOW, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema said it plans to raise more than $1 billion via new shares and bond issues to help finance potential acquisitions in various sectors to diversify further into new business lines.

Sistema, which counts Russia’s top mobile phone operator MTS , mid-sized oil firm Bashneft and power group Bashkirenergo among its core assets, has repeatedly pointed out agriculture, transportation and several other sectors as the main areas of interest and potential deals.

The firm said on Tuesday its board of directors approved a decision to place 30 billion roubles ($969.30 million) worth of new bonds and proposed issuing additional 386 million ordinary shares, equal to around 4 percent of all outstanding shares.

Based on Tuesday’s closing price of its Moscow-traded stock, the 4 percent stake is worth around 10 billion roubles ($321 million). It was down 1.26 percent on the day, at 26.064 roubles, against a 0.16 percent fall in broad market index .

“The proceeds from the bond issue, and possibly an additional share issue if such a decision is taken, are expected to be used for general corporate purposes and also to finance potential acquisitions in different sectors, such as transportation, petrochemicals, agriculture, natural resources and consumer,” Sistema said in a statement.

Sistema is majority owned by its chairman, Russian billionaire Vladimir Yevtushenkov.

MTS, Bashneft and Bashkirenergo account for a combined 90 percent share in Sistema’s total sales. Other assets include Indian telecoms unit Sistema Shyam TeleServices, media firm Sistema Mass-media, high-tech unit RTI, drugmaker Binnopharm, lender MTS-Bank, children goods retailer Detskiy Mir, travel agency Intourist, and clinic chain Medsi.

Sistema, which had reported revenues of $8.1 billion for the second quarter of 2012, also recently set up an agricultural joint venture with members of the Louis Dreyfus family - which owns one of the world’s four dominant agribusiness companies - with the aim to expand in the grains sector.

It also agreed a deal in September to operate railway tanks servicing oil companies such as Rosneft and Bashneft.