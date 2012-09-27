FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia Sistema to buy rail firm SG-Trans for $730 mln
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 27, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

Russia Sistema to buy rail firm SG-Trans for $730 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema said on Thursday it would buy railway freight operator SG-Trans for around 23 billion roubles ($733.02 million) after winning a state privatisation auction.

SG-Trans specialises in railway shipments of liquefied gas and its clients include Russia’s biggest oil producer Rosneft , second-biggest oil firm LUKOIL and independent gas producer Novatek.

Sistema, whose assets include Russia’s top mobile phone operator MTS, mid-sized oil producer Bashneft and companies in high-tech, retail and healthcare sectors, has been seeking to diversify into new business lines.

It said on Wednesday it plans to raise more than $1 billion via new shares and bond issues to help finance potential acquisitions in various sectors, including transportation.

SG-Trans’s 2011 revenues stood at 8.5 billion roubles, according to management accounts published on its website. It had a 37 percent market share last year.

The auction was organised by Russian investment bank Renaissance Capital.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.