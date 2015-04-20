FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-SIX says trading unit head to leave over strategy differences
April 20, 2015 / 3:41 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-SIX says trading unit head to leave over strategy differences

ZURICH, April 20 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s SIX Group said on Monday the head of its securities trading unit has decided to leave the group at the end of this month due to a difference of opinion over strategy.

Christian Katz is the second division head to announce his departure from SIX this month, after the firm’s payment services head said he was standing down, and leaves Zurich-based SIX looking for a new boss to head its most profitable unit.

In a statement, SIX said Katz’s decision was down to “diverging views on the strategic direction and on the further development of the business area Swiss exchange”.

SIX is owned by around 140 national and international financial institutions, with Switzerland’s two biggest banks UBS and Credit Suisse holding a roughly 30 percent stake. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Katharina Bart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
