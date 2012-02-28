SIX Group to cut jobs as strong franc hits margins

* Group to cut 150 jobs, save 30 mln Sfr

* Uncertainty, cost pressures also hitting margins

ZURICH, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Swiss stock exchange operator SIX Group said it expects to cut 150 jobs to help reduce costs by 30 million Swiss francs ($33.4 million) as the strong Swiss currency and tough market conditions are seen continuing to hurt margins in 2012.

SIX, whose businesses include the management of credit and other card payments, cashless transactions, electronic bills and interbank payments, said on Tuesday the cuts would come mainly in its payment services and financial information businesses.

“The markets are still dominated by uncertainty and customers are under tremendous savings pressure. All this is dampening sales expectations for 2012 for all business areas,” the group said in a statement.

Aside from the strong Swiss franc, the group said falling retail sales and a decline in foreign tourists had taken a toll on its cards business, while exchange rates and cost pressures were hitting income in the financial sector.