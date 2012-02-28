FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SIX Group to cut jobs as strong franc hits margins
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 28, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 6 years ago

SIX Group to cut jobs as strong franc hits margins

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Group to cut 150 jobs, save 30 mln Sfr

* Uncertainty, cost pressures also hitting margins

ZURICH, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Swiss stock exchange operator SIX Group said it expects to cut 150 jobs to help reduce costs by 30 million Swiss francs ($33.4 million) as the strong Swiss currency and tough market conditions are seen continuing to hurt margins in 2012.

SIX, whose businesses include the management of credit and other card payments, cashless transactions, electronic bills and interbank payments, said on Tuesday the cuts would come mainly in its payment services and financial information businesses.

“The markets are still dominated by uncertainty and customers are under tremendous savings pressure. All this is dampening sales expectations for 2012 for all business areas,” the group said in a statement.

Aside from the strong Swiss franc, the group said falling retail sales and a decline in foreign tourists had taken a toll on its cards business, while exchange rates and cost pressures were hitting income in the financial sector.

$1 = 0.8995 Swiss francs Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.