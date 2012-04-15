SIX Group says on the prowl for buys- newspaper

ZURICH, April 15 (Reuters) - Swiss stock exchange operator SIX group has up to 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.1 billion) in its war chest for takeovers and is looking at many possible targets, its chief executive told a Sunday newspaper.

“We are looking at lots of firms, which we could buy in all sectors. We have up to 1 billion Swiss francs available for takeovers,” CEO Urs Ruegsegger told the SonntagsZeitung newspaper.

Global stock exchanges have been in a merger frenzy as aggressive, upstart trading platforms have eaten into the market shares of traditional players such as Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext, putting pressure on them to consolidate and to cut costs.

Ruegsegger said SIX could remain independent as long as the exchange remained competitive, rejecting suggestions that SIX is too small. SIX has in the past rejected overtures from Deutsche Boerse.

SIX’s businesses include the management of credit and other card payments, cash-less transactions, electronic bills and interbank payments. ($1 = 0.9192 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley, editing by Jane Baird)