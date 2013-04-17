Austrian watchdog to extend SIX-Paylife takeover probe

VIENNA, April 17 (Reuters) - Swiss financial services group SIX’s planned acquisition of Austrian payment card services provider Paylife faces an extended investigation, Austria’s competition watchdog said on Wednesday.

SIX and the four Austrian banks who own the majority of Paylife - Raiffeisen Zentralbank, Bank Austria , Erste Group and BAWAG had hoped to wrap up the sale by the middle of the year.

The referral of the planned deal by the BWB watchdog to the Austrian cartel court for a phase-two review will delay a decision by up to five months, a BWB spokesman said.

“We will very likely go to Phase Two,” he said.

The parties have not disclosed terms of the planned deal, which has been reported to be worth about 100 million euros ($131 million).

The spokesman said that Paylife, which provides credit and debit cards, payment terminals and card-acceptance contracts - had a market share of up to 80 percent in some areas.

He added that an acquisition by SIX, which is itself owned by around 150 financial institutions, might also have some positive effects, since the relationship between Paylife and the Austrian banks could give it advantages over competitors, who have to pay fees to the banks.

“It would prevent agreements or coordinated action between the banks to the detriment of competitors - but we also have considerable concerns,” he said.